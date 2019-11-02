Inverness CT 0-3 Dundee Utd: Tangerines end away woes with fine win in the Highlands

Dundee United put an end to their struggles on the road as they thumped Inverness Caley Thistle 3-0 in the Highlands.

A first-half own goal from Shaun Rooney was added to by Nicky Clark and a Lawrence Shankland penalty as the Tangerines stopped a three-match losing away run to maintain their three-point lead at the top of the Championship.

Robbie Neilson made two changes from the home win over Partick Thistle as Louis Appere took the place of the injured Peter Pawlett and Paul Watson replaced Adam King, seeing Calum Butcher pushed into midfield.

With wind and rain belting the Caledonian Stadium the pitch passed a lunchtime inspection but the conditions didn’t stop the Tangerines getting into their stride early on.

After a positive start, the away side took the lead on 20 minutes as Shankland fed Paul McMullan in the area and his low cross was turned into his own net via the upright by Caley Thistle defender Shaun Rooney.

On 39 minutes, Inverness should have been level as the ball dropped to former United man James Keatings six yards out but saw his effort blocked by goalie Benjamin Siegrist.

After the break, Calum Butcher had the chance to double the lead. Clean through on goal the midfielder saw his low effort saved by the feet of the home keeper with 50 minutes on the clock.

With 20 minutes to go Keatings had another opportunity to level matters but his header at the far post bounced wide of the post.

Just two minutes later, United made that miss pay as Butcher found Nicky Clark in the area and the striker made no mistake, firing high beyond the goalkeeper.

And the contest was over with quarter-of-an-hour to go as Liam Smith was brought down in the area, giving top scorer Shankland the chance to make it 18 goals for the season from the spot.

Victory keeps United three points clear of Ayr United at the top of the table and six in front of Dundee ahead of next Friday’s derby.

For full reaction, grab Monday’s Evening Telegraph.

Inverness CT: Ridgers, Rooney (Vincent 70), Tremarco, Donaldson, McCart, Keatings, Carson, White, Doran (Storey 61), Curry (Walsh 61), Trafford.

Unused subs: MacKay, McHattie, Todorov, Mckay.

Dundee Utd: Siegrist, Smith, Reynolds, McMullan (Stanton 69), Clark (Connolly 86), Robson, Butcher, Harkes, Shankland (Smith 79), Appere, Watson.

Unused subs: Mehmet, Sporle, King, Cooney.

Attendance: 2,902