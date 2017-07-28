Championship side Inverness have launched a “formal investigation” after an x-rated social media blunder.

Chiefs at the Highland club were left red-faced after its official Twitter account appeared to ‘like’ an explicit post from an adult website on the social media platform.

The post was spotted by eagle-eyed followers almost immediately.

The ‘like’ was removed swiftly from the football club’s account – but the damage had already been done. Users had already taken a screenshot of the post, which was quickly shared.

One user tweeted: “Oh no what have you done @ICTFC”

Another said: “Looks like the @ICTFC ‘tweeter’ might be looking for a new job soon.”

Meanwhile, former Caley defender Josh Meekings, who is training with Dundee, even got a dig in.

He tweeted: “WHO’S IN CHARGE @ICTFC?”

The club say they will now investigate the x-rated blunder.

A statement read: “The ICTFC Board of Directors are aware that on the of the evening July 27 2017 there was activity on the official club twitter account which we deem entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.

“Procedures kicked in to remove the offending material and immediately lock down the account.

“ICTFC Board of Directors assure our staff and supporters that we will take all steps to identify the circumstances of this infringement and that steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence.”