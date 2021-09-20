News / Local / Fife Inverkeithing restaurant death: Man, 44, named locally By Neil Henderson September 20, 2021, 6:56 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 7:24 pm The man who died in the Inverkeithing disturbance has been named locally. A man who died following a disturbance at a restaurant in Inverkeithing has been named locally. Mohammed Salim Uddin, 44, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the incident on Friday. He died a short time later from his injuries. Mohammed Salim Uddin. Photo: Facebook Police and paramedics went to the scene at the Gulshan restaurant on High Street shortly after 4.30pm Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe