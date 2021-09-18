Inverkeithing death: Man to appear in court after police make arrest

Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 44-year-old following a disturbance at a restaurant in Inverkeithing on Friday.

A large scale emergency response was reported in the Fife town after police received reports of a man having been seriously injured on the high street.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

His identity has not yet been confirmed by officers investigating what they described as a disturbance in a nearby restaurant.

Police said a second man, aged 26, had now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, the force said in an update.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” a spokesperson confirmed.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, they added.