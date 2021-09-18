Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverkeithing death: Man to appear in court after police make arrest

By Alasdair Clark
September 18, 2021, 7:14 pm
Inverkeithing death
Police officers in Inverkeithing on Friday. (Pic Sarah Myles).

Police have charged a man in connection with the death of a 44-year-old following a disturbance at a restaurant in Inverkeithing on Friday.

A large scale emergency response was reported in the Fife town after police received reports of a man having been seriously injured on the high street.

A 44-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy but died a short time later.

His identity has not yet been confirmed by officers investigating what they described as a disturbance in a nearby restaurant.

Police said a second man, aged 26, had now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, the force said in an update.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” a spokesperson confirmed.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, they added.