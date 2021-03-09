Invergowrie takeaway gutted by electrical fire

An Invergowrie takeaway has been gutted by a fire believed to be caused by an electrical fault in the building.

The interior of Azaad Takeaway on the village Main Street was incinerated during the early hours of Monday morning.

The owners have been forced to temporarily close the business “with a heavy heart” following the fire.

A spokesperson for Azaad said: “This was due to an electrical fault in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Because of the excessive damage caused by the fire, we have had to temporarily close.”

The takeaway took to social media to thank customers for their support in the aftermath of the blaze.

“We would like to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes and be grateful nobody was hurt,” they said.

“We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support during these difficult times.

“We hope to see you all again soon and can’t wait to serve you once again .

“Hopefully we will be back stronger and better than before.”