Invergowrie playpark proves popular with youngsters after £70k facelift

A play area which struggled to attract youngsters due to its rundown state is proving popular after a £70,000 facelift.

The site in the Memorial Park, in Invergowrie, recently reopened with several new pieces of equipment.

There is a wheelchair accessible roundabout, a basket swing and play net among the attractions.

A tree trunk has been laid on a slope next to the slide with steps cut into it for use as a set of stairs.

Few children used the area in the build-up to the upgrade as the equipment was in a poor state of repair.

Now the improved play area has seen lots of youngsters from the village use it since it opened again last week.

The work was carried out by Perth and Kinross Council as part of a rolling programme of play area upgrades across its area.

Scottish Conservative councillor Angus Forbes said the work had taken about six months.

© Perth and Kinross Council.

“I am absolutely delighted with the it,” he said. “It took a lot longer than some people wanted but it has opened for the school holidays as we planned.

“Having been in touch with council staff almost daily in the run-up to the opening, I know this is due to issues with the suppliers and contractors.

“It’s great to see it so well used, every day this week it has been busy, sometimes to the extent that kids need to queue to get on things.

“This new playpark is a considerable investment in Invergowrie by the administration.