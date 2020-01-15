Invergowrie gardener issues warning after thieves break into van and steal thousands of pounds worth of tools

A gardener has warned householders to be on the look-out after he had hundreds of pounds worth of tools stolen from his van.

Liam Cunningham, 29, who runs Chunky Crops said he believes the theft of his tools is only one in a series of thefts been carried out in Invergowrie in recent weeks.

And he is worried that the thieves will strike again and others could be affected.

Most of Liam’s tools were later recovered in the local park, just yards from his house – but he believes the they were dumped there by the thieves who were planning to come back to collect them.

The crooks also tried to hot wire the van itself in a bid to steal it, but were unsuccessful.

Liam was woken up by friends at around midnight on Friday to alert him to the fact that his van had been broken into.

He said: “My friends were walking home and had just discovered lots of gardening tools in the nearby park and recognised them.

“I quickly got dressed and rushed out to my van to discover it had been broken into and around £1500 of tools were missing from it.

“Whoever took the tools had also damaged the steering column and had tried to hot wire my van presumably in a bid to steal it.”

Liam and some friends headed to the park and managed to recover the majority of his stolen tools, including a £500 leaf blower and a £300 hedge trimmer.

Unfortunately a Stihl power saw worth around £600 is still missing.

Liam said: “It seems these guys stole my stuff and then dumped it in the park hoping to retrieve it later.

“While we were out looking a group of young guys in a silver Audi were driving around and we reckon they were on their way back to pick up the tools they had stolen

“I’ve only been running my business for a couple of years and gradually built up my collection of tools.

“If they had managed to get away with more, then my business would definitely have been in jeopardy.

“Other people I know in Invergowrie have also been targeted and whoever is doing this is still on the loose.

“I want to warn other people to be on the outlook out for these guys.

“It seems they are driving around in a silver Audi and targeting other householders and self employed business people.”