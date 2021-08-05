‘Intolerable misery’ awaits Dundee multi residents as bin chute closures near

Plans to close the bin chutes in Dundee’s multis have been condemned as “ludicrous” and “unworkable.”

A leading city community group has called for the roll out of the proposals to be postponed amid fears those physically impaired will have no practical way to dispose of rubbish.

They say it would lead to “intolerable misery” for many living in the multis throughout the city because they would have to carry multiple bags down to the ground floor.

Dundee City Council is proposing to close bin chutes in the city due to fears they are a potential fire hazard.

The roll out of the closures is due to begin on August 16 with a pilot scheme at Burnside Court multi at Whorterbank at Lochee.

Closures due soon

The call for it to be postponed has come from Dundee Pensioners’ Forum (DPF), following a meeting with city council officials.

Their demands are being backed by the Bottom of the Hill Focus Group representing people living in the Hilltown multis.

Their secretary, Gill Webster, who lives on the 11th floor of Tulloch Court and is confined to a wheelchair, confirmed that if the proposals go ahead it would be physically impossible for her to dispose of her household waste herself.

In a strongly worded letter to all elected members of Dundee City Council, DPF have voiced their concerns that the closure of the bin chutes would cause misery.

They say it would lead to “diminution of the quality of life for all tenants, and a nightmare change for the many frail, elderly and disabled tenants.”

Following their meeting with the council, DPF said that the responses from the officials were unsatisfactory and a further meeting was agreed.

Secretary of DPF, Dorothy McHugh, said: “We agree that all aspects of fire safety in multi storey buildings is an absolute priority.

“We further recognise that for health and safety reasons the efficient disposal of household waste is also an absolute priority.

“However, mitigations on the proposed strategy must be put in place so that the diminution of the quality of life of all tenants does not become an intolerable misery for frail, elderly and disabled tenants.”

‘Ludicrous and unworkable’

Dorothy said the planned proposal whereby tenants take their own rubbish down to the new ground level bin rooms is unworkable.

She said: “Expecting tenants, even the most able of them, to traipse up and down with different bags for five different bins is ludicrous.

“We note there will be an attractive costs savings for the council, but there is no mention of the diminution of the quality of life for all tenants, and a nightmare change for the many frail, elderly and disabled tenants.”

Dorothy added: “DPF believes that the strategy as currently proposed seriously undermines the quality of life of frail, elderly, disabled and otherwise vulnerable tenants.

“it will be physically impossible for these groups to take their own rubbish down to the bins as envisaged. Mitigations must be in place.

“We urge Dundee City Council to postpone the roll-out of this process at Whorterbank until consultations are completed with relevant expert groups, effective tenant engagement has taken place and appropriate support measures are put in place to provide assistance where required.”

Gill Webster, of the Hilltown residents group, said that if the bin chutes were closed she and many others would face significant difficulties in disposing of their rubbish.

Gill said: “I have to take my rubbish on my lap in my wheelchair to take it to the bin chutes.

“If they are closed I have no idea how I am supposed to take my rubbish on my knee in my wheelchair and down in the lift.

“Then when I get it to the ground floor there is no way I could reach to put it in the outside bins.”

Gill said while the council argued that the bin chutes were a fire hazard any new action would also lead to a fire hazard.

Rubbish will be left ‘lying around’

She said: “People will leave bags of rubbish lying around in communal areas and the stairwells.

“This will also become a fire hazard. Many of us also believe it will attract vermin and lead to a major health hazard.

“Others will just throw their bags of rubbish out of the windows and the whole place will become a mess.

“The council need to think very carefully about how they are going to resolve these issues.”

In a recent report, Dundee City Council said the existing chutes were not designed to meet the needs of modern household refuse disposal.

Officers said the chutes are blocking on a regular basis due to the bulky nature of bin bags and items deposited.

The report said: “Approval has been granted for complete closure of the existing bin chutes and replacement with alternative waste disposal provision in line with the waste management strategy for the city.

“This will involve fully decommissioning the chutes and closing them at each location, on a phased basis, and providing alternative waste disposal facilities external to the building.

“Closing the chutes will improve safety across the multi storeys and installing external

waste disposal facilities will allow recycling opportunities to be significantly expanded in line with the current waste management strategy.”

Phased introduction

The council said that the changes will be introduced on a phased basis, starting with Burnside Court on Monday August 16.

The remaining blocks will follow, in due course.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “It was agreed at Neighbourhood Services Committee on Monday August 24 that bin chutes would be permanently closed within each multi-storey block in the interests of fire safety and to reflect the changing nature of residential waste disposal.

“Ahead of the permanent closures, it was agreed that the pilot scheme beginning on August 16 at Burnside Court would take place before progress is reported back to committee.

“We will continue to engage with tenants regarding the changes and discuss any concerns they may have. We will work with partner agencies to support tenants through any changes made to the multi-storey dwellings.

“Bin chutes are to be closed on a phased basis to align with major planned investment works in the multi-storey blocks.”