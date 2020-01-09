Dundee man accused of punching partner and threatening to share intimate image of her

A man will stand trial for allegedly assaulting his partner and threatening to share an intimate image of her.

Sandy Abbott, 29, denies that between March 1 and September 30 2019, he engaged in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his partner.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It is alleged that Abbott, of Pitkerro Road, repeatedly assaulted her by struggling with her and punching her in the head and body.

A trial has been set for later this year.