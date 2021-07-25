INTERVIEW: BAFTA-nominated Scottish director Ben Sharrock on new film Limbo, the refugee crisis… and Freddie Mercury

For writer-director Ben Sharrock, the word “Limbo” is something of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

What began as the title of his second film, centring on a young Syrian refugee awaiting the result of his asylum claim while stuck on a remote Scottish island, has become more in tune with the current cultural zeitgeist than Ben ever could have imagined.

“I do wonder whether people are responding to the film in a different way because of the pandemic, you know?” he muses.