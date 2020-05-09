Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews internet radios

The number of people listening to podcasts has fallen dramatically since lockdown. But, interesting, radio is getting a massive boost. Today, we take a look three pieces of kit which make the most of this resurgent pleasure.

£199.99

Although this is fully featured with support for FM, internet radio, Bluetooth, DAB and even Spotify, it is the sound quality which makes it stand out. The deep, boomy bass comes courtesy of a subwoofer at the back, and it complements perfectly the stereo speakers. It looks good too, and the build quality is superb. This is a radio hard to beat.

£419

This has been around for a while, and we first reviewed it way back in 2017. But, when you have a piece of kit as good as this, why change it? Although, like the Roberts, it incorporates DAB, Bluetooth, FM and internet radio, it functions more like a stand-alone music system. Sound quality is also something special – but there’s a price tag to match.

£169.99 (without battery)

Has all the same functions as the other radios, but a lower price. Looks nice, and the colour display which defaults to a clock, makes this an ideal choice for the bedside (but it is quite big). The setup takes a while, not because of glitches, but just because it’s slow. That’s not a deal breaker, though, for a radio which sounds decent, and has a decent price.