International Women’s Day marked with tree planting ceremony in Perth

The team behind Perth and Kinross’s annual International Women’s Day celebrations have marked the occasion with a poignant tree planting ceremony.

The Be Yourself Group has organised events and activities since 1997. In recent years, members have coordinated Perth and Kinross’s Women’s Festival alongside others, to celebrate the achievements of women and help create new opportunities.

While the pandemic may have scuppered this year’s festivities, the group has celebrated March 8 by planting a tree in Quarry Mill Woodland Park, near Perth. The ceremony was supported by the Gannochy Trust.

It is hoped the full festival will return in 2022, with groups including Soroptimists International Perth, Gender Equality Perth, Menopause Café, PKAVS, Perth Film Society and Onestop Women’s Learning Service(OWLS) offering an even bigger programme of practical workshops, physical activities, drama, music, films and exhibitions.