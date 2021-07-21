Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
International search under way for missing Forfar man who has not spoken to family for 20 months

By Alasdair Clark
July 21, 2021, 10:11 am
Missing Forfar man Gary Robertson
Gary Robertson has links to Spain and Thailand

An international search is under way to find a man from Forfar who has not been in touch with his family for 20 months.

Gary Robertson has been reported missing having not spoken to loved ones since November 2019.

His movements since then are not known, but police say it is likely he is abroad.

He is known to have links to Spain and Thailand.

Launching an appeal to trace Mr Roberston, officers in Tayside Division say they want to speak to anyone who has been in touch with him since 2019.

‘Gary has travelled extensively throughout his life’

Police Scotland says “extensive inquiries” have already been carried out with the help of officers in other countries.

A statement said: “Gary has travelled extensively throughout his life and is known to have links to Spain and Thailand amongst other countries.

“We appreciate it is unlikely that anyone reading this appeal will have physically seen or met Gary anytime recently.

Police keen to speak to friends or associates

“However, we would very much like to hear from anyone who has been in any kind of contact with Gary in the past year and a half or so, and who may have any idea about his potential whereabouts.

“We would also like to speak to any friends or associates of Gary’s whom we haven’t yet spoken with, who may be able to provide any indication as to where he may be.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 1294 of May 19.”