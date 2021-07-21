International search under way for missing Forfar man who has not spoken to family for 20 months

An international search is under way to find a man from Forfar who has not been in touch with his family for 20 months.

Gary Robertson has been reported missing having not spoken to loved ones since November 2019.

His movements since then are not known, but police say it is likely he is abroad.

He is known to have links to Spain and Thailand.

Launching an appeal to trace Mr Roberston, officers in Tayside Division say they want to speak to anyone who has been in touch with him since 2019.

‘Gary has travelled extensively throughout his life’

Police Scotland says “extensive inquiries” have already been carried out with the help of officers in other countries.

A statement said: “Gary has travelled extensively throughout his life and is known to have links to Spain and Thailand amongst other countries.

“We appreciate it is unlikely that anyone reading this appeal will have physically seen or met Gary anytime recently.

Police keen to speak to friends or associates

“However, we would very much like to hear from anyone who has been in any kind of contact with Gary in the past year and a half or so, and who may have any idea about his potential whereabouts.

“We would also like to speak to any friends or associates of Gary’s whom we haven’t yet spoken with, who may be able to provide any indication as to where he may be.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 1294 of May 19.”