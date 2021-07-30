International search for missing Forfar man pays off after 20 months

An international search for a missing Forfar man who had not been seen for 20 months has paid off, with police confirming he has been traced safe and well.

An international search for Mr Robertson had been conducted by Tayside Police Division, working alongside officers in other countries.

In an update on Friday, police said Gary Robertson had been traced after a public appeal earlier in July.

Thanking the public for their help, police said the man, originally from Forfar, had now been contact.

Public thanked for help

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that missing person Gary Robertson, originally from Forfar and thought to be overseas, has now been contacted and is confirmed safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal from last week or contacted us with information, your help is very much appreciated.”

Issuing an appeal on July 21, Police Scotland said Mr Robertson had not spoken to family since November 2019.

International search

He was known to have links to Spain and Thailand.

It is not known where Mr Robertson was traced.

They said “extensive enquiries” had been carried out with officers in other countries before issuing a public appeal.

A statement said at the time: “Gary has travelled extensively throughout his life and is known to have links to Spain and Thailand amongst other countries.

“We appreciate it is unlikely that anyone reading this appeal will have physically seen or met Gary anytime recently.

“However, we would very much like to hear from anyone who has been in any kind of contact with Gary in the past year and a half or so, and who may have any idea about his potential whereabouts.”