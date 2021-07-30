Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

International search for missing Forfar man pays off after 20 months

By Alasdair Clark
July 30, 2021, 1:10 pm
Missing Forfar man Gary Robertson
Gary Robertson has been found safe and well..

An international search for a missing Forfar man who had not been seen for 20 months has paid off, with police confirming he has been traced safe and well.

An international search for Mr Robertson had been conducted by Tayside Police Division, working alongside officers in other countries.

In an update on Friday, police said Gary Robertson had been traced after a public appeal earlier in July.

Thanking the public for their help, police said the man, originally from Forfar, had now been contact.

Public thanked for help

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that missing person Gary Robertson, originally from Forfar and thought to be overseas, has now been contacted and is confirmed safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal from last week or contacted us with information, your help is very much appreciated.”

Issuing an appeal on July 21, Police Scotland said Mr Robertson had not spoken to family since November 2019.

International search

He was known to have links to Spain and Thailand.

It is not known where Mr Robertson was traced.

They said “extensive enquiries” had been carried out with officers in other countries before issuing a public appeal.

A statement said at the time: “Gary has travelled extensively throughout his life and is known to have links to Spain and Thailand amongst other countries.

“We appreciate it is unlikely that anyone reading this appeal will have physically seen or met Gary anytime recently.

“However, we would very much like to hear from anyone who has been in any kind of contact with Gary in the past year and a half or so, and who may have any idea about his potential whereabouts.”