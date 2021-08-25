International eventer ‘heartbroken’ after four horses die in A9 Perthshire crash

August 25, 2021, 10:31 amUpdated: August 25, 2021, 11:00 am
International eventer Nick Gauntlett said he is “heartbroken” after four horses he was travelling with were tragically killed in a crash on the A9.
The eventer, whose stables are based at Chescombe Farm in Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire, was on his way to international horse trials at Blair Castle when his vehicle broke down on the A9 south of Perth on Tuesday afternoon.
