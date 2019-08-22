International beach volleyball tournament to be held in Perth next month

Landlocked Perth is to get a permanent beach volleyball court.

The sport’s stars from Europe’s smallest nations will flock to the city next month for the finals of an international championship.

The Scottish Volleyball Association is bringing the Small Countries Association Beach Volleyball Finals 2019 to Perth thanks to a partnership with the local authority.

Not only does this mean four days of international-level beach volleyball for the people of Perth but it also allows for the creation of a permanent inland beach volleyball centre for members of the public.

The court will be handed over to Perth Volleyball Club, currently based at Bell’s Sports Centre, after the competition, with organisers looking to pour in the sand before the first weekend in September.

The bowling green at Darnhall Tennis Club in the city’s Craigie area is being replaced by 400 tonnes of sand in order to create the facility.

The Small Countries Association brings together 15 of the smallest volleyball-playing nations in Europe, from Greenland to Cyprus and Liechtenstein to the Faroe Islands, to create a more level playing field.

The 15 countries also include Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and Ireland.