Interest in Newport restaurant on market for almost £300k

A Portuguese restaurant in Newport-on-Tay that is for sale for offers of at least £295,000 has attracted interest.

The freehold Brig o’ Tay Bar and Restaurant has been on the market for just over a year with McEwan Fraser Legal Solicitors and Estate Agents.

Laura Jane Hetherington, a commercial sales and marketing consultant with McEwan Fraser Legal, said: “At the moment it is very much still open and it has been getting some interest.”

The business, run for the last decade by a husband and wife team now planning to retire, is located on Boat Road in the town.