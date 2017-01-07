Dundee striker Rory Loy continues to attract interest from other clubs.

The front man has been linked with Championship pair Morton, managed by ex-Dee boss Jim Duffy, and Gary Naysmith’s Queen of the South.

Dundee are prepared to let Loy, who has seen his game time limited at Dens, go.

Ayr United are another second-tier club who’ve been credited with an interest in the attacker.

However, with other clubs also keen, Ayr gaffer Ian McCall seems resigned to the fact Loy won’t be heading to Somerset Park.

Meanwhile, former Dundee defender Declan Gallagher has signed for Livingston after being released from prison.

The centre-back has agreed a deal with the League One club for the remainder of the season.

Gallagher was handed a three-year sentence for assault.

The 25-year-old was playing for Livingston at the time of his court case and re-joined the club last season when he was released pending the result of his appeal.

That appeal was denied and Gallagher was sent back to prison in February but was released on Wednesday.

He had been training with Raith Rovers during a day- release work placement.

Gallagher spent two seasons at Dens, winning the Championship in 2014.