Interactive Map: Find out how many complaints were made about each Scottish care home

Our interactive map allows readers to see how many complaints were made last year about each care home for older people across Scotland.

A total of 2,316 complaints were made to the Care Inspectorate regulator about these homes in 2020/21.

That number included 295 in April last year alone, which was the highest monthly figure for at least five years.

Since 2016/17, there have been more than 10,000 complaints about care homes for older people in Scotland.

The figure for last year was down slightly on the 2,352 recorded in 2019/20, with the decrease believed to be linked to a reduction in visits by family and friends of residents.

Half of all complaints received by the Care Inspectorate last year were about care homes for older people, the highest proportion in five years.

Of the 20 facilities with the most complaints last year, 18 were privately run.

Those included the Queensberry and Westfield homes in Dumfries and Galloway, which were the subject of 27 and 26 complaints, respectively.

The next highest number last year was for Abbey House at Kirriemuir in Angus, and Springvale in East Dunbartonshire, which both received 24.

Others north of the central belt included 17 complaints about Pitkerro in Dundee, 15 about South Grange at Monifieth in Angus, and 14 about both Deeside in Aberdeen and Home Farm in Portree.