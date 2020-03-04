Interactive: An understanding of statistics relating to the coronavirus outbreak as three cases confirmed in Scotland

As conversations about the outbreak of coronavirus continue, medical professionals and scientists are keen to gain a greater understanding of the virus.

On Sunday, the first case of coronavirus in Scotland was confirmed.

The patient, who is currently receiving treatment in isolation, is a resident of the Arbroath area and is understood to have recently travelled back to Scotland from northern Italy.

And earlier today, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed a further two cases of coronavirus in the Grampian and Ayrshire areas.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson launched a battle plan detailing the UK-wide response to Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said he had “no doubt at all” that the “country is going to get through coronavirus, and get through it in good shape”.

He said it was “highly likely” the UK would see more widespread infection than at present, but added: “Let me be absolutely clear that for the overwhelming majority of people who contract the virus, this will be a mild disease from which they will speedily and fully recover, as we have already seen.”

He also said that social media has a “very important role” in stopping the spread of misinformation about the outbreak, stating that the networking platforms had a responsibility to prevent conspiracy theories about the virus spreading online.

The Prime Minister also announced today that workers told to self-isolate due to coronavirus will receive sick pay from day one, as England’s Chief Medical Officer warned that a UK epidemic is now “likely”.

During a visit to an NHS 24 centre at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, Nicola Sturgeon sought to reassure people that all appropriate measures to deal with coronavirus are being taken after the number of confirmed cases in Scotland rose to three.

She said: “The assurance for the public is that health protection teams working on this have all the information they need to make sure that patients are given the appropriate care they need but also that contact tracing is done quickly and robustly and those processes are already under way.”

It is difficult to gauge exactly how deadly the virus is, with estimates varying widely around the world.

An article, compiled by the BBC’s Head of Statistics, said that most cases of most viruses will go uncounted because people tend not to visit the doctor with mild symptoms.

With the assistance of a study by Imperial College London, and a variety of other sources, we’ve put together a simple “quiz” tool that intends to shed some light on some of the statistics – that we’ve seen so far – relating to coronavirus.