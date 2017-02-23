A Dundee woman admitted having drugs worth £1,660 at her home.

Marion Murdoch, 43, of Keswick Terrace, had 166.25g of amphetamine, a Class B drug, at her home address on February 18 2016.

The discovery was made after police raided her property.

Fiscal depute John Adams said: “A search warrant was executed by police as a result of intelligence received. A total of 166.25g of amphetamine was recovered with an estimated value of £1,660.

“She stated she would take about 28g per day of amphetamine and provided some to her friends.”

Sentence was deferred for reports until March 20.