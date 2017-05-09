Instructor’s car seized by police during driving test​

A student who was on her way to passing her driving test was pulled over by police – after her instructor’s car allegedly had no insurance or MOT.

Officers from West Midlands Police pulled over the white Ford Fiesta in Cooks Lane near Tile Cross, Birmingham, on Saturday.

The female student was part-way into her driving test and had not received any minor faults when officers stopped the car.

She had apparently not completed the minimum driving time needed to finish her test.

Both the student and the examiner were given a lift back while the instructor was reported and the car seized, officers said.