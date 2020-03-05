Inspiring night at the museum: Harris Academy pupils hear climate change talk from Sir David Attenborough

Climate campaigners from a Dundee school were invited to hear a talk on climate change by legendary wildlife presenter David Attenborough.

A group of eight Harris Academy students headed to Edinburgh’s National Museum, thanks to Chris van der Kuyl’s 4J Studios, to hear from the wildlife legend himself about his life and his views on the climate emergency. The pupils also heard from many Scottish businesses on how they are tackling environmental changes.

Head teacher Barry Millar said: “Chris and the team at 4J Studios had been in discussions with chief education officer Audrey May about their desire to get a table for young people in Dundee so they could be part of the event.

© Supplied

“Harris was chosen as there is a lot of connections with the staff at the studios and the school so we then picked eight pupils to invite, all for good reasons.”

The young people were all picked from the school due to their work on climate issues.

Four pupils, Elsie McDonald, Hannah Mackay, Danielle Gray and Ryszard Wypijewski were chosen to attend the fundraising dinner after getting together over the past year to organise climate strikes and protests in Dundee.

Danielle said: “The reason we organised these protests was to raise awareness.

“Quite often we are ignored because we are too young to vote and too young to have our say, so it is important that we are heard as this is a prevalent issue.”

Elsie added: “It is us that will be living in the world that will be destroyed so it was interesting listening to companies like Scottish Power and RBS to see how they are tackling the issues in their companies.

“David has been talking about these issues for 40 years but he sees that only recently has there been a big drive to stop the climate emergency and he talked a lot about the power of young people and the ‘Greta effect’ which was inspiring to hear.”

S6 pupils Laura Low and Alexandra Knebel also attend the dinner which was hosted by The One Show presenter Matt Baker.

The pair recently undertook joint research into how well the school was recycling and pushing councillors and the school to make changes which saw the implementation of new paper waste baskets in each classroom.

The girls said: “We were really proud of the changes we made in school as it took a lot of effort.

“At the dinner there were a few other schools from Scotland who presented what they are doing to tackle waste and climate change which was really inspiring so we have came back with lots of ideas of what we want to do next.”

School captains Kristoff Hornyik and Abbie McDonald also attended as representatives for the whole school population.

The evening with David Attenborough saw Nicola Benedetti play and also allowed the pupils to chat about life in the City of Discovery with Dundee- born actor Brian Cox, while the event raised money in aid of The Hunter Foundation.

Dave Keningale, art director and studio manager at 4J Studios, said it was really important for Dundee to be represented at the event and that the studio would like to continue building a strong community connection.

David said: “It is fantastic to hear just how much the young people are inspired after the event and shows how important it is for us to continue our community engagement.

“As a games company we are really focused on what we can do to manage our waste and build awareness so it really makes it worthwhile for us that the young people got so much from the event.”

Barry added: “I just want to say a massive thank you from the school to 4J Studios for allowing the young people, and myself, to attend.”