The inspirational Dundee teenager whose open letter to her drug addict parents made headlines around the world is set to use her experiences to reach out to other city families.

Chelsea Cameron, 19, candidly and movingly revealed to the Evening Telegraph earlier this year how she was forced to cope with drug abuse and criminality from her parents from an early age.

In her letter of “thanks” to her mum Tammy and dad Alexander, Chelsea revealed how she coped and how her parents’ behaviour taught her about the devastating impact drug addiction could have on people’s lives.

After her incredible story appeared in the Tele, the former Menzieshill High head girl appeared on national television and radio to talk about her childhood.

Now, Chelsea is planning to help other Dundee addicts and their families by volunteering with city-based drug charity Addaction.

Chelsea said: “I now feel that having opened up and shared my story that I want to do something positive locally here in Dundee.

“I want to support local people who are affected by drug addiction.

“I feel that my experiences will allow me to talk to other young people in Dundee who may be going through what I went through.

“However, I feel I would also like to speak to addicts and try to encourage them to see their potential beyond drugs.

“By getting together with Addaction as a volunteer I want to get addicts and their families talking about their problems.

“So many people are quick to condemn addicts but I would like to get the message across that there are also people out there who believe in them.

“Addicts and their families need to know that they do have options.

“I feel I am uniquely placed to offer a fresh perspective on some of the problems they face.”

Chelsea said it was very important to her to help people in her home city.

She said: “I’m really excited about teaming up with Addaction and I’m looking forward to finding out how they feel I can be a support.”

Dave Barrie, service manager at Addaction, said he was delighted that Chelsea had agreed to join the group as a volunteer.

He said: ”Chelsea is a very inspiring and capable young woman.

“She has shown a great deal of resilience in her own life and I think she will be a real asset to the Addaction team.

“She can bring a lot of real value to her work with people because she has lived these experiences herself. We do a lot of youth work and there is real evidence that sharing life experiences can have a positive affect.

“Chelsea’s really impressed me and I’m delighted she’s keen to get involved.”