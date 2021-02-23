Inspirational youngster puts best foot forward and completes 40 mile challenge

An inspirational Tayside youngster has completed a challenge to walk 40 miles during the month of February for charity.

Payton Stewart, 7, from Longforgan, challenged herself to walk 40 miles during February to raise money for the charity Be More Ruby, which was set up last year in memory of Ruby Stewart who died from a rare form of cancer.

However Payton, who attends Longforgan Primary School, and her family have successfully completed the 40 miles and raised over £2,400 with a week to spare.

Mum Julie said: “Payton finished the challenge on Saturday which is amazing considering the weather.

“There was all the rain to start with and then all the snow, but we didn’t let that deter us.

“Sometimes Payton had a look of ‘I don’t really want to go out’, but on the whole she has been great and really motivated.

© Mhairi Edwards

“Even on the really bad days she was smiling.

“She said she was ‘putting on her big girl pants and getting on with it’.

“We knew if we plugged away at two miles a day and knuckled down we would get all the miles in.

“We went out in the ice and with snow up to her knees so it has not been plain sailing.

“It really has been a challenge, it has not been going out for a walk in the sunshine.”

Support from all over the world

But mum Julie said they are not going to stop just because they have reached their target of 40 miles.

She said: “We are so proud of Payton and she was really happy when she completed it.

“But we are not stopping there just because we have done the 40 miles – we will keep going until the end of the month.

“When we have been walking around the village lots of people are stopping to speak to her and that has been such a boost for her.

© Mhairi Edwards

“Because it is a local cause and lots of people knew Ruby and her family there has been a bit more interest in what she is doing.

“Ruby’s mum and dad have also been in touch and they are very appreciative of what she has done.

“We have had loads of messages on our JustGiving page and it has been amazing to see how far it has reached.

“We have also had messages from friends and family in Spain, America and Canada, which is brilliant.

“She should be really proud of herself because we are.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Payton-Stewart.