Five-year-old Casey Bell’s dream is to be a “Litter Picker Upper” when she grows up.

Since she was three, her enthusiasm for litter picking has inspired those around her.

Her efforts have now been rewarded, with Casey having been named Perth and Kinross’ first Gold Litter Picker by the council.

‘Casey was over the moon’

Casey was invited to visit and tour the Pitlochry Depot and got to sit in the Council’s Street Sweeping Vehicle which collects litter and cleans the area’s roads and gutters.