Inspirational Harris Academy pupil shaves off waist-length hair for charity

For most of us, our hair is one of the main things we don’t want to part with.

Some of us aren’t so lucky when it comes to deciding to keep long locks but inspirational Harris Academy pupil Giovanna Mondal decided to shave her waist-length hair off in aid of the neonatal unit at Ninewells Hospital.

The 17-year-old will also be donating her long, dark hair to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to illness or treatment.

S6 pupil Giovanna said she decided to shave her hair after hearing how the unit has affected the lives of others.

She said: “I have always wanted to do my part and help people in some sort of way.

“I don’t have personal experience of the unit but I know lots of people who have been in the unit or have had family in the unit so I wanted to help in any way I could as I know how much it has helped those people.

“I decided to have my hair shaved as the school has a tradition of boys shaving their heads for charity but a girl has never done it before so I thought why not.

“I have been growing my hair for about three years and the only time I have had it cut was when I had my fringe trimmed earlier this year.

“One of my friends has bought me a wig to wear and I have my hats ready for the cold weather.

“I have raised about £600 already and money is still coming in.

“My friends have all been really supportive although they were surprised at first when I said I was going to do it as everyone always compliments me on my hair.”

With hairdresser Nikki McCash on hand to do the shaving, the seven people who donated the most money were able to chop sections of Giovanna’s hair off in front of an audience of supportive pupils in the school’s gymnasium.

Speaking after her hair was cut, Giovanna said: “It was weird touching my head for the first time but my friends and the other pupils were so nice and supportive.

“I don’t think I could have done it without them cheering me on.”