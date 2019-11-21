Inspirational enterprise expands its boundaries with art exhibition at ‘Scotland’s smallest gallery’ in Perth

Inspiration is the name of the game at a city centre Perth enterprise that supports disabled people.

And 91 South Street, the name of the shop, has expanded its boundaries by putting on an art exhibition at what they believe is Scotland’s smallest gallery.

It’s called the Golden Step and features the work of muscular dystrophy sufferer Stella Kinread.

“There has been significant interest in the exhibition and we are delighted to showcase Stella’s work,” said Ian White one of the driving forces behind the enterprise.

“The shop also sells cards and prints designed by disabled people and new and nearly new clothing.

“We have 12 volunteers so the premises are well staffed. They include youngsters doing their Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.”

Ian is a Perth-based artiste and a well known Christian singer-songwriter but his main focus now is on helping disabled people realise their potential.

He is the tutor and main man behind The Inspiration Orchestra.

He said: “The orchestra includes people with physical and learning difficulties and I teach every one of them.

“They play all sorts of instruments and have given several performances with more to come including Christmas concerts at Perth’s St Matthew’s Church of Scotland on December 16 and 17.

“They have been well received, including at shows in Perth and Dundee, and we are hopeful of doing more concerts next year.”

The orchestra consists of people of all ages from 20-73.

“It is a great joy for me to see how much the orchestra members enjoy themselves.

“Being part of this has given them a real boost and it’s a pleasure to work with people who put so much into it despite their difficulties.”

Ian’s work with the disabled began when his local church started sponsoring him to work in the parish.

He explained: “This involved me going to some of the schools in the town as well as the Capability Scotland facility for severely disabled adults in Perth. I realised the potential of disabled folk — and it all started from there.”