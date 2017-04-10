A Dundee nursery has been praised by the Care Inspectorate for its “nurturing and caring” environment.

Glebelands Primary School Nursery, near Baxter Park, was visited by unannounced inspectors on March 24, who gave it a ‘very good’ rating for the quality of care and quality of management.

Their report noted: “Children attending on the day of inspection were observed to be happy and engaged in their play and learning. They interacted and responded well to the staff caring for them.

“Positive relationships had been established between children and staff.”

The Inspectorate made no recommendations and imposed no requirements on the service to improve.

Parents questioned by the inspectors praised the staff and the facilities.

One in particular praised the staff for engaging with their son to improve his motor skills, saying: “Since my son started the two-year-old room in January 2016, his speech and fine motor skills have improved significantly.

“I feel a lot of this has been contributed by the nursery after the health visitor noticed my son could not do the pincer grip at his 26 months review.

“After talking to the nursery, Miss Elder took time out to sit with my son and roll small balls of playdough with his fingers and other activities.

“Overall I am extremely satisfied with my son’s learning.

“The staff are very friendly and my son has bonded with all the staff.”

Staff at the nursery look after children aged from two years old up until they are ready to go to primary school.