A Broughty Ferry care home has received top marks from the Care Inspectorate following a recent visit.

Inspectors visited Balcarres Care Home on March 28 and rated the quality of both its care and staffing as “excellent”, the highest grade available.

The inspectorate noted: “We assessed the service to be performing at an excellent level of operations with many very positive outcomes for people.

“We saw that people living at Balcarres were supported to maintain aspects of their lifestyle and relationships with people that were important to them prior to moving in.”

Inspectors also noted that the garden areas at the care home had been developed, which they said provided “a range of opportunities” for residents.

Praising the selection and training of staff, the report said: “The management and staff team were well established and worked well together.

“New employees were subject to a very rigorous and well-organised recruitment process and we were impressed with the induction and support offered to them.”

Residents and relatives praised the care offered by staff in the home, which is operated by private healthcare firm Bupa.

One resident said: “It’s very clean, happy staff look after me and make me feel like I’m at home.”

A relative of another resident noted: “The care my relative gets is outstanding. The staff are great. And the management team is wonderful to work with.”

A Bupa spokeswoman said: “We’re thrilled to see the Balcarres Care Home being recognised for the team’s hard work and commitment.

“We strive to give all of our residents excellent care in a homely environment.

“It’s important our residents feel as independent as possible which is why we always put the person first.”