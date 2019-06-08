Inside Clark’s Bakery: Tele reporter Lindsey bakes iconic Dundee Cake

Dundee Cake is as iconic an export from the City of Discovery as jute, jam and journalism.

It’s a recipe dating back to Victorian times and was created by a Dundee baker for Queen Vic herself, after she took a hankering for a cake made without her most loathed fruit, cherries.

She was at Balmoral when she made the request and the kichen’s baker happened to be from the city, hence the name.

And it has stood the test of time, with sales of the fruit fancy as popular today as ever.

Dundee Cake is still made in the city by two of our own local bakers, Clark’s and Goodfellow and Stevens.

Both bakeries have launched an audacious bid to preserve the cake’s identity, to ensure only Dundee Cake made in the city can carry the moniker.

The Tele was lucky enough to be invited along to Clark’s Bakery to take part in the making of a batch of Dundee Cake, under the watchful eye of head baker Colin Smith, 59.

Colin has been a baker for 43 years – the last 26 of them with Clark’s.

Colin is a master of his trade and made it look easy – probably something to do with the fact that he turns out about 50 Dundee Cakes a week.

Colin said: “It’s still all very handmade here and our recipe is still very special.”

A family business, Clark’s is currently headed up by boss Alan Clark.

The business was set up by his dad in 1951 in a small corner shop at 92 Annfield Road, just round the corner from the current premises of their famous 24-hour bakery.

Alan served his apprenticeship as a baker with his dad.

He said: “I was about 10 years old when I started to help my father in the back shop and serving customers in the front shop.

“On my 15th birthday I started a five-year apprenticeship at Clark’s home bakery.”

After a spell travelling abroad Alan returned to Dundee and opened his own shop on Annfield Row.

Gradually the company started to expand, opening other shops in Charleston, Miln Street, South Road and Lochee, as well as offering wholesale bakery services throughout the city.

The business went through a few difficult years during the 1980s, but by the 1990s things were beginning to pick up again.

Eventually Alan’s own son Jonathan joined the family business and Alan said that in the past 10 years the business has gone from strength to strength.

There are now eight shops in the city, another one in the pipeline for Dundee and yet another being planned for Arbroath.

Alan said: “We now supply just over 100 companies and our products are as popular as ever, including Dundee Cake.”

Alan and his operations manager Dan Bunce said the cake- eating habits of Dundonians haven’t changed much over the years.

Dan said: “Dundee is still very traditional and working class and people still like their pehs, doughnuts and cream cakes.

“We don’t really do some of the fancier stuff that’s popular in places like Edinburgh.”

Alan added: “With good management the future is positive, but I believe that high street trading will be dead in the next 20 years due to the internet and little or no parking availability.

“However we are doing what we can to keep Dundee at the forefront of international trade and that is where getting Dundee Cake recognised is very important.”

