‘Insensitive’ parking fine on Sarah Buick’s car waived after her death

A parking ticket issued to Sarah Buick’s car just days before her death has been waived.

Heartbroken father Bill Buick was shocked when the fine arrived at his Broughty Ferry home just two days after his daughter’s body was found on Ben Nevis.

Now, after being contacted by The Courier, private firm Parking Eye has agreed to cancel the fee.

Sarah, 24, went missing shortly after posting a selfie at the peak of the UK’s highest summit on June 22.

Her body was discovered almost 2,000ft down from the 4,413ft summit two days later.

But on the day police told him of his daughter’s death, Mr Buick received a parking fine for Sarah’s car, which is registered in his name.

It had been parked at Lidl’s supermarket at South Ward Road, Dundee, on June 18.

The parking charge notice said £90 must be paid by July 22. If paid by July 8 the fine would be reduced to £45.

Mr Buick said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“The ticket was issued on Sarah’s last trip to the shop before she left home on June 20 for her climbing trip.

“Two days later Sarah died.

“I don’t know how these things work but I can’t believe how insensitive this is.

“The story about Sarah being missing and then her body being discovered was all over the media.

“I can’t help but think that someone could have noticed this and not sent this ticket out.

“On top of everything else we are going through this was the last thing we needed.

“This is so upsetting to say the least.”

‘Horrible time’

The grieving family is now preparing for Sarah’s funeral next week and told of the heartbreak her family and friends have faced.

Bill said: “This is a horrible time for us.

“Sarah was a very experienced climber and we still don’t know what happened on that day.

“I have climbed Ben Nevis with her twice myself – she knew what she was doing.

“Sarah loved the hills, she was always in them.”

Worst news

Mr Buick said he knew his worst fears had been realised when police officers arrived at his home after Sarah was reported missing.

“You just know that something has gone wrong when you see them,” he said.

“Sarah wasn’t only my daughter, she was also my very close friend.

“This demand for a parking ticket fine is so unreasonable and has added insult to injury for all of us.”

Fine waived

After The Courier intervened and informed Parking Eye about Sarah’s death, the company agreed to cancel the fine.

A spokesman for the firm said: “A parking charge notice was automatically generated and issued to the registered owner of the vehicle after exceeding the one-hour maximum stay period at the Parking Eye managed car park in Lidl, Dundee.

“Once we were made aware of the circumstances surrounding Ms Buick’s death we quickly cancelled the PCN.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with Ms Buick’s family at this tragic time.”

The spokesman said it was important to note the the car is registered to Mr Buick.

“The DVLA notifies car park management companies if a registered owner is deceased,” he added.

“Parking Eye received no notification in this case as the vehicle is registered to Mr William Buick.”