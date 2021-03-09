An Angus widower was sent a sheriff officer’s demand over a £20 bill addressed to his late wife who died just weeks ago.

Norman Nurthen received repeated assurances the invoice had been cancelled after he and wife, Elizabeth, backed out of installing a community alarm at their Arbroath home.

Elizabeth, 61, died last month but after previous Angus Council warning letters, Mr Nurthen received the debt recovery demand in a move he branded “insensitive in the extreme”.

Angus Health and Social Partnership has promised an urgent investigation into the bill bungle.

The 68-year-old former bailiff said: “Elizabeth had a number of health problems and some time back we considered getting the community alarm fitted.

“When they came round to do it they then told us it would be £5 a week.

“There had been no mention of charges before and I was always here with Elizabeth so we decided it was something we really didn’t need and couldn’t afford.

“It was taken out, having been connected to my phone line for a maximum of two minutes, but we then got an invoice for £20.20, which I think would have been the first month’s alarm.

“I contacted the council and they said records did not show the community alarm being taken out, but Elizabeth’s care manager than told me it should never have happened and we were assured it would be sorted out.

After Elizabeth’s death on February 1, a payment reminder was sent warning that further action would be taken if the bill was not paid within 14 days.

Mr Nurthen said: “Needless to say I wasn’t best pleased but reluctantly I went through the lengthy process of getting through to the council’s access line and they very apologetically assured me it would be dealt with and we would hear no more.”

Sheriff officer’s demand

Last week, however, Mr Nurthen received the sheriff officer’s demand.

When such a demand has been delivered, full payment must be made within 14 days, otherwise money can be taken from a bank account or earnings to recover the debt.

“To make things worse it was addressed to Elizabeth,” he said.

“I can understand there was a glitch initially, but three times I was given assurances it had been dealt with.

“It has caused me so much upset.”

Council tax adjustment

“I have had my council tax adjusted after Elizabeth died so they knew the situation but have not been able to tie that up, or make the simple cancellation that I had been assured would be done.

“Messages sometime get missed, but having it pointed out that a mistake has been made and promising to fix it then not doing it is not acceptable, especially in a situation like this.

“Given the circumstances I think it is insensitive in the extreme.

“I have been told that it has finally been sorted and I will hear no more but I suppose the proof of that remains to be seen given what has already happened.”

An Angus Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: “While we cannot comment on individual circumstances, we will be contacting this resident as a priority to resolve any issues and to try to ensure no further distress is caused at what is clearly a difficult time.”