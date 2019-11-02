Inquiry under way after Dundee man found dead in prison

An investigation has been launched after a Dundee man was found dead in prison.

Neil Hand was found dead at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, not far from Glasgow.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) confirmed the 30-year-old had died on October 27.

It is understood he had been found unresponsive on Sunday morning before he was subsequently pronounced dead.

A fatal accident inquiry will now be held to establish the circumstances which led to his death.

Hand was being held on remand at Dundee Sheriff Court since July 16 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

He had become one of Dundee’s most wanted men in April 2018.

An online appeal had been launched by police in an attempt to trace him in connection with a number of incidents in the City of Discovery.

Images of Hand and Sean Cussick were released to the general public before Hand was detained just days later.

Cussick, who was also later apprehended by police, was found dead in a city flat in March this year.

He had been released from Perth Prison in the months leading up to his death, while he was due to stand trial accused of attacking an ex-partner.

A spokeswoman for SPS said: “Neil Hand, 30, a prisoner at HMP Low Moss has died.

“He was remanded at Dundee Sheriff Court on July 16 2018.

“Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”

His death comes just over a year since Simon Stewart of Lansdowne Court was found dead at Perth Prison. The prisoner was held on remand and was scheduled to appear in court to face four charges in connection with robbing a pensioner, and assaulting another.