Inquiry into NHS Tayside boss accused of having sex in Dundee office is dropped

Claims that a top Tayside doctor was caught having sex in his Dundee office have been dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Last month it was reported that public health boss Dr Drew Walker was being investigated over misconduct, alleged to have taken place within his office at Kings Cross Hospital.

The claims were escalated to the highest level of government, with Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman made aware of the probe.

However, NHS Tayside has now said the probe has been discontinued – the first time the health board has publicly admitted that an investigation was under way.

Representatives for the health board have previously refused to acknowledge that the probe even existed.

A spokeswoman said: “NHS Tayside takes all allegations made against its staff seriously.

“A formal and independent external investigation into the anonymous claims made against the director of public health was commissioned.

“The investigation concluded that there was no evidence to support the allegations made and these allegations were malicious. All claims were not upheld.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The cabinet secretary was made aware of these allegations at the time.

“NHS Tayside has advised us that an independent external investigation into the anonymous allegations has now concluded and there was no evidence to support them.”