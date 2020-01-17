Inquiry into death of Dundee High pupil Sophie Parkinson, who took her own life, set for March

An inquiry into the death of a 13-year-old schoolgirl has been delayed by a further month.

Sophie Parkinson was found dead at her home in Liff, near Dundee, in 2014 having taken her own life.

She had been seeking help from local mental health services from the age of seven.

Sophie’s mother, Ruth Moss, blames NHS Tayside for the former High School of Dundee pupil’s death.

The fatal accident inquiry at Dundee Sheriff Court had previously been adjourned for lawyers acting for the Crown Office, Mrs Moss, NHS Tayside and the High School of Dundee to agree matters of dispute.

The latest preliminary hearing on Thursday heard lawyers acting for Mrs Moss plan to produce drawings made by Sophie prior to her death.

A timeline of events has been prepared but a further preliminary hearing was set for February.

This is in order for NHS Tayside’s lawyers to potentially instruct an expert witness.

The full inquiry is provisionally scheduled to take place in March.