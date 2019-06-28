Inquiry hears of frantic efforts to save Dundee man Mark’s life when found in police cell

An inquiry has heard of the frantic attempts to save the life of a man who was found dead in custody.

Mark Hutton, 29, died in a cell within the custody suite of police headquarters on West Bell Street in March 2016.

The fatal accident inquiry heard evidence from civilian custody officer Brian Conway, 55, who performed CPR along with a nurse.

Mr Conway raised the alarm after finding the Whitfield man was unresponsive during a check just before 1pm.

When giving evidence, he said: “I was trying to shake him to get a response but I couldn’t get one.

“I didn’t check his pulse and I didn’t consider hitting the alarm.

“I went to get the nurse and she told me to get her medical stuff from the office. That’s when we hit the alarm.”

Mr Conway, who has 13 years experience, added: “She was trying to get a tube down his throat and I was giving chest compressions.

“There was no response when I was giving CPR.

“This was the first time I had to put my first aid training into practice.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard earlier evidence from PC Scott Hunter, who was one of the officers responsible for the half-hourly checks on Mark through the night.

PC Hunter told the inquiry that he, like other officers called to give evidence, were unconcerned about Mark’s demeanour through the night and into the morning.

This was supported by Mr Conway who admitted giving Mark a “nip” on the ear on some occasions in an attempt to rouse him and answer when asked if he was okay.

Both men said they didn’t feel it was necessary for a nurse to check Mark before his death.

Mark was brought into custody over allegations he was driving a motorcycle erratically.

The inquiry before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continues.