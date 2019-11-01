Inquiries continue following serious sexual assault in Dundee

Police are continuing inquiries following a serious sexual assault in Dundee last month.

Between the hours of 10.30 am and 11:30am, a man forced his way into a flat in Balunie Crescent and subjected a 32-year-old woman to a serious sexual assault.

The man was wearing a black coloured tammy style hat, a black scarf and a black tracksuit and spoke with a local accent.

A dedicated team of both uniformed and detective officers are still working on this inquiry.

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, who is heading up the inquiry, said: “This was a horrendous ordeal for a young woman to have experienced and it’s critical we trace this man. I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible. We have already spoken with more than 200 people and officers are reviewing hours of CCTV footage recovered in the area.

“We are continuing to identify a number of people and vehicles in the street and we would appeal to those who have been in the area between 1030 and 1130 hours on Saturday 19 October to come forward if we have not yet spoken with you.”

Additional uniformed officers continue to patrol the area for reassurance. Police have encouraged anyone to approach these officers with any concerns they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Tayside Divisional Headquarters via 101, quoting incident number 28062 of Saturday, 19 October, 2019.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.