Assault on man in Dundee city centre flat sparks emergency response

Police Scotland carried out further inquiries over the weekend after a man was found injured in a flat near the city centre.

The incident on Friday afternoon had sparked a major police response shortly after 2pm on Constitution Road.

A number of police officers, including CID, were situated outside the block where the incident happened.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed officers had been in the area over the weekend as part of the ongoing inquiries.

She added: “Police inquiries are ongoing following an assault on a man within a flat on Constitution Road, Dundee, on Friday February 21 2020.”

One man added: “I came up Constitution Road on Saturday around 4pm from the town and saw two police vehicles stationed outside the flats.”