Innovative project to bring UK veterans’ memories to life wins top accolade for Abertay University students

An innovative project to bring UK veterans’ memories to life using virtual reality has won a prestigious international accolade.

Their Memory: Exploring Veterans’ Voices – a collaboration between Abertay University and Poppyscotland – has been honoured by the Serious Play Awards, recognising outstanding commercial and student digital titles used for education or training.

The awards mark a double achievement for Abertay, with three student teams also scooping accolades for work focusing on cystic fibrosis, management decision-making and the paralympic sport boccia.

Their Memory is a thought-provoking project that sees players explore real-life memories of those who served their countries across major conflicts.

Seven veterans opened up to the team, sharing reasons for signing up, stories of battle and friendship and describing what the poppy and remembrance mean for them.

The project brought together academic expertise from several disciplines, including videogames, history, education and technology through both Abertay and Poppyscotland.

Doctor Iain Donald from the School of Design and Informatics led the project with research assistant and Abertay graduate, Emma Houghton, supported by Dundee-based games studios Pocket Sized Hands and Ruffian Games.