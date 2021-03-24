Innovative construction firm Radix makes major Dundee investment

A firm which claims it will “transform” the construction industry has moved to new Dundee premises and started a recruitment drive.

Radix claims its ground screws and structural base systems deliver a robust, low-carbon alternative to concrete foundations.

The firm, which launched in 2019 and has its headquarters in Dundee, has supplied around 20,000 ground screws in the past year.

It is now the largest UK manufacturer, stockist and supplier of the screws.

Its success has led to a move into 3,000 sq ft premises at Dryburgh Industrial Estate, where it has a staff of eight.

Game-changing technology

Managing director Callum Milne said its products would lead to widespread changes in the construction industry.

He said: “Ground screws offer a more efficient and sustainable alternative to concrete.

“Avoiding the need for excavation, mess and delays, they’re a real game-changer and set to transform the face of construction across the UK.

“Our team has spent significant time working with our partners on the research and development of our ground screws, including independent testing and verification.

“We are now seeing the demand from countless sectors over the country.

“With years of technical know-how and manufacturing expertise at our fingertips, we are preparing to innovate further, allowing construction projects across the UK to up their game and build faster, with less mess, cost and disruption.

“As the economy prepares to open up again, many industries are raring to go and, with growing demand from their customers, need to accelerate their projects without delay and with minimum impact to the environment.”

Plans for Dundee jobs

The move to new Dundee premises has involved an investment of £250,000 including purchasing stock.

The company plans to increase its city workforce by 50% to 12 workers in the next year.

It built its early client base around the garden room market, due to the huge increase in home working.

There has been a property boom in Tayside and Fife since the first lockdown ended last year.

Now Radix is scaling up to meet the needs of a range of other sectors.

It is in talks with a local authority about swapping concrete for ground screws for an ambitious social housing development project.

The products have been used on garden rooms, holiday lodges, house extensions and modular homes.

They can be used in any weather and on uneven ground.

New distribution deal

Radix’s distribution capabilities have recently been reinforced with the appointment of Chelmsford-based distribution partner Red Leaf Group.

Christian Alexander, chief executive of Red Leaf Group, said: “With sustainability, efficiency and ease of installation at the heart of the products’ core benefits, ground screw foundations align perfectly with Red Leaf’s progressive and innovative business approach.

We're thrilled to introduce our new ground screw distribution partner for the South, Red Leaf Group Ltd, further expanding our warehousing capacities and capabilities to supply our clients across the UK rapidly. pic.twitter.com/dyasFXTnSs — RADIX (@RADIX_____) February 24, 2021

“With proven cost benefits, flexibility and sustainability, this is a product for the future and we are excited to be part of it.”

Radix operates from four locations in the UK and boasts boast 40,000sq ft of structural steel, aluminium and stainless steel fabrication workshops that include state-of-the-art laser and plasma cutting technology, as well as warehousing and distribution sites.