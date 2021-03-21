Inmate who disappeared from Castle Huntly traced almost a month later

An inmate has been found almost after a month after going on the run from HMP Castle Huntly.

Michael Anthony Broomfield, 34, was reported missing from the Perthshire prison on Monday February 22, launching a police appeal to trace his whereabouts.

Members of the public were told not to approach Broomfield who was believed to have connections to areas in the north-east of England including Spennymoor, Durham and Newcastle.

Almost a month later, Police Scotland have confirmed they have now located the missing inmate who is described as being 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with a beard and medium-length, dark brown hair.

Broomfield is now expected to make two court appearances in the next two days.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 34-year old man has been traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences.

“He is due to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, March 22, and Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday, March 23.”