McPake has injury headache with ‘raft’ of Dundee players fighting for fitness for Partick tie

Dundee manager James McPake admits his side have been hit by an injury “shock” as a raft of first-team players are fighting for fitness ahead of the trip to Partick.

Winger Declan McDaid and defender Jordan McGhee came off with injuries in the 4-3 victory over Dunfermline.

They are both doubts for this weekend’s match at Firhill as is right-back Cammy Kerr (knee) while Jordon Forster (knee) also has an issue.

Definitely out is young Rangers loanee Josh McPake after he injured an ankle in a development game for the Ibrox side while young defender Sam Fisher has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.

Dens boss James admits numbers were low for training at the start of the week but is hopeful he’ll have at least a couple back fit to face the Jags.

He said: “It’s gone from me saying I’m happy and everyone is alright to a wee shock.

“We were very low on bodies on Monday but I’m sure a few of them will be alright. It’s not great.

“Cammy has a problem with his knee, he’s had an issue for about 10 days but did a bit on Monday.

“He didn’t train yesterday but he’ll be assessed tomorrow. We’re hopeful on McGhee and McDaid is a maybe.

“We’ll know at the end of the week. Josh McPake injured his ankle playing for Rangers in a development game. He’ll be managed by them so we won’t have him for a wee while.

“We’ll wait to see what the Rangers doctor says.

“Forster trained yesterday while Jordan Marshall needs to be managed after being out for six weeks and playing 90 minutes.”

The good news is Jamie Ness is back in full training, though, Saturday may be too soon for him.

Fisher, meanwhile, was expected to return and fight for a first-team place in January.

James added: “Sam Fisher has been looking really good on loan at East Kilbride.

“He’s out for six to nine months, unfortunately, after damaging his ACL in a reserve game for us. He’s waiting for surgery in January.

“That’s a blow for us because he’s been there or thereabouts.

“He played in the summer friendlies and he was doing well at East Kilbride.

“A few teams had asked about him but we were thinking we might have him back because we’d need him here.”