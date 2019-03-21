Injury-hit Andrew Davies aiming for Dundee debut

Forgotten man Andrew Davies could finally make his Dundee debut in the next couple of weeks.

Dark Blues boss Jim McIntyre has not ruled out the 34-year-old of next week’s vital trip to St Mirren, though it could be the midweek trip to St Johnstone five days later before the ex-Ross County man’s name appears in a squad for a competitive game.

Davies signed up from Hartlepool United in January, but days later broke a bone in his foot in a bounce game at Saints.

He’s been back in full training since last week and that’s left the manager confident he’ll have him available soon.

“He’s been fine, he’s done a few days training and we’ll see how he is. It’s great to have him back and it’s a case of trying to get him fit,” said Jim.

“He’s been out for eight-and-a-bit weeks so it’s important we try to give him a bit of time. I know we haven’t got a lot of time so we’ll just monitor that day by day. Without a doubt we want him involved as quick as we possibly can.”

The gaffer revealed the centre-half has been busting a gut to be ready for action.

“I think Andrew felt he had let people down, having just signed for the club and then breaking his foot but nothing could be further from the truth.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game. He has been extremely unlucky to come to us and pick up his injury 30 minutes into a bounce game.

“He’s been at every game, supporting the lads and making sure he’s in the dressing-room and getting right behind the boys – there’s not really much more he can do until we get him back out there.”