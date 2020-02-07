Injury bombshell for Dundee after key defensive pair go under knife

Dundee have been hit by a defensive bombshell after Jordan McGhee and Cammy Kerr went under the knife.

The pair have been playing through the pain over the past few weeks.

Kerr has been carrying a knee injury for much of the season while McGhee has played with a broken bone in his hand for months.

With defensive cover added in the transfer window, the time has come for surgery to sort the problems to prevent any lasting damage.

Striker Andrew Nelson has just returned to full training after himself needing surgery on a broken hand, similar to McGhee.

That kept the former Sunderland man out of action for a month and it’s expected McGhee will be sidelined for around the same period.

Missing former Hearts man McGhee is a blow to manager James McPake’s plans.

The ex-Falkirk defender has, arguably, been Dundee’s consistent player this season.

Vastly-experienced defender Christophe Berra was added to the squad on loan from the Jambos last Friday to bolster the backline while fellow-new boy Christie Elliott is expected to deputise for Kerr at right-back for the next few weeks at least.

The Dundee academy graduate hasn’t enjoyed his best season at Dens Park after being hampered by the knee problem.

These two surgeries add to a list that has included Nelson, Jack Hamilton and youngster Sam Fisher in going under the knife already this season.

More positive news for the Dark Blues this weekend will see Nelson and Paul McGowan return to the matchday squad to face Partick Thistle at Dens Park.