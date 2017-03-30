A woman has suffered “serious” injuries after the floor of a Tayside close collapsed yesterday.

Perth’s Atholl Street was closed from Rose Terrace to North Methven Street as emergency services dealt with the incident.

A three-storey block of flats in Atholl Street had to be evacuated.

The injured woman, 25, was taken to hospital having sustained fractures to her legs after the floor of the close collapsed into the basement.

Three other people also had to be helped to safety.

Fire crews from Perth and a crew from Newburgh attended along with police and an ambulance at around 7.20am today.

A trauma unit was also called to the scene while power had to be shut off.

The area remains cordoned off as work is carried out to ensure the building is made safe.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland attended at a block of flats in Atholl Street, Perth at about 7.20am following a report that a floor area within the common close, on the ground floor, had collapsed into the basement.

“A 25-year-old woman was assisted from the basement area and was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.

“Residents from the block of flats have been evacuated to allow a structural assessment of the building to be carried out.”

An eyewitness said: “It looks really serious. All streets in the immediate area have been cordoned off and all emergency services are in attendance.

“The police have put tape up a fair way away from where it has happened. The traffic is horrendous — it’s mayhem.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations response team, two managers and a trauma team. One female patient was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary.”

A spokeswoman for gas distribution company SGN confirmed engineers were called to the scene to carry out safety checks.

A spokeswoman for Perth and Kinross Council said: “Emergency services are responding to it and have closed the road. It is still an ongoing incident.”