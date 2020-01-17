Injuries from car accidents in Dundee fall by more than two thirds in 14 years

The number of injuries incurred in road traffic collisions in Dundee has fallen by more than two thirds since 2006, according to analysis of official statistics.

Figures released by Police Scotland and examined by the Tele show that the number of crashes where an injury was occurred has dropped by 68% between the start of 2006 and the end of 2019.

And while the number of fatal accidents has remained steady at a rate of around two each year, serious injuries have more than halved and slight injuries have fallen by three quarters.

The huge drop in injuries has been credited to a combination of improved car safety features, road designs that slow drivers down and rigorous enforcement of traffic laws.

An average of 347 people were injured each year between 2006 and 2009, of which three were killed and 80 were seriously injured.

But a decade on, that has dropped to 171 people typically being injured on local roads each year on average, of which one or two are killed and around 47 are seriously injured.

It is equivalent to the average number of people being injured each week dropping from more than six to just around six people being killed or injured every week to just three.

The data relates to collisions within the Dundee city area, as well as local sections of the A90 to Perth and Stonehaven and the A92 to Fife and Arbroath.

Chef Inspector Simon Bradshaw, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing (North) Unit, said: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and we work closely with our partners to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on Scotland’s roads.

“The number of fatalities and serious injuries from collisions has seen a steady and sustained reduction for a number of years now and there are a number of factors that have contributed to this, such as improvements in road layout and design, advances in vehicle safety, and an overall multi-agency approach to improving driver and road user behaviour that a wide range of partners contribute to.

“Police Scotland’s primary role is in enforcing road traffic legislation in an effort to influence road users to drive or behave in a way that does not increase the risk of a collision, and this includes the work of the Safety Camera Partnership to reduce the risks associated with speeding.

“Our work, in conjunction with our partners, focuses on those road users who are most at risk from being involved in a collision and we continue to seek new ways to ensure the number of road casualties maintains it downward trend.”

In Dundee, a number of road safety measures have been introduced over time to slow traffic down, including speed bumps, priority chicanes such as on Harestane Road and 20mph speed limits.

Nick Lloyd, head of road safety for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, said: “We’re pleased to see this fall in collisions and casualties.”