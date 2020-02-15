‘Injuries can give Dee kid Fin an opening to claim starting jersey’

He’s already made a big impression in his debut season as a first-team player but Dundee kid Fin Robertson has a chance to kick on now.

It was great to, finally, sit down and speak to the Dark Blues rising star for an exclusive two-part interview for next week’s Tele Sport and the 17-year-old was as impressive answering questions as he is on the pitch.

Dealing with the media is something he will have to get used to, and work on, with the career he is bound to have but, for now, his focus should be on smashing down the top-team door.

He has maybe overshot some people’s expectations to make 20 appearances already this season and, with injuries to fellow-midfield men Jamie Ness and Ross Callachan, the young Dundonian may have the opportunity to make a starting spot his own when the Dee return to action next week.

His last start came in the loss to Inverness at the beginning of the year but was given his first run-out since with 25 minutes at the end of Dundee’s 2-0 win against Partick last weekend.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast – Twa Teams One Street – download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or head to thetele.co.uk

Speaking to Robertson, he has a remarkably-mature outlook on the game for someone so young, mirrored in his measured approach when he glides across the park.

He knows he must take his chances when they come and next weekend’s trip to Queen of the South could be a big opportunity.

There he could come up against the man he lists as his toughest opponent – Stephen Dobbie – and his respect for his elders stretches even further up the age range with Kenny Miller also ranking highly.

Modelling himself on the likes of his favourite-ever Dees Gary Harkins and Jim McAlister, current team-mates Graham Dorrans and Paul McGowan and legends of the game Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Robertson is a fan, professional and student of football.

From being an ever-present at the start of the campaign to a more peripheral figure in 2020, the ups and downs in football are not lost on someone so young.

However, that competition from the likes of Dorrans, McGowan and the other remaining fit central-midfielder Shaun Byrne is something the teenager seems to thrive on.

He is rated very highly by Dee boss James McPake but Robertson has spoken of needing to do more to become indispensable to his mentor’s plans.

The talent is there in spades, along with the drive and determination, all Finlay Robertson needs now is time to make his mark.