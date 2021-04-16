Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Injured walker airlifted to safety after being stranded at Fife beauty spot

by Neil Henderson
April 16, 2021, 12:05 pm
© Supplied by Ochils Mountain RescCoastguard helicoper and mountain rescue teams were called into action to bring an injured walker to safety.
Coastguard helicoper and mountain rescue teams were called into action to bring an injured walker to safety.

Emergency crews, including a coastguard rescue helicopter dispatched from Prestwick, were called into action on Thursday to airlift an injured walker to safety at a Fife beauty spot.

Ochils Mountain Rescue Team were part of a multi- agency response after a female walker was left stranded on steep ground at Largo Law shortly after midday on April 15.

The woman was airlifted to safety after being injured at Largo Law.

Mountain rescue volunteers worked with the Scottish Ambulance Service’s Special Operations and Response Team, SORT, and Maritime & Coastguard Agency helicopter 199 sent from Prestwick to help treat the injured woman before evacuating her to a waiting land ambulance further below.

It’s understood the walker suffered a broken ankle and was later to hospital but later released.

Largo Law, popular East Neuk beauty spot for walkers  all year round, is a 290m high distinctive ancient volcano and the tenth highest hill in Fife.