Man rushed to Ninewells by ambulance after suffering head injury in Dundee street

A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering a head injury in a city street.

An ambulance and a police car attended the incident which happened on Maitland Street in Stobswell at around 2.30pm on Monday.

One passer-by said: “The man had blood pouring from his head and was being carried into the ambulance when I was walking past. He was conscious.

“There was a pool of blood on the pavement outside one of the closes on Maitland Street.

“The two police officers were interviewing a couple of people and directing traffic past the ambulance. They had gone by the time I came back about 15 minutes later, although the ambulance was still there.

“I heard later the man had fallen in the street and bumped his head, so I hope he is OK.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.